Manny Muro is ready to shine at Bellator 263 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Manny Muro is a Jackson and Wink MMA trained fighter that will test his 12-6 professional record on Saturday, a part of the Bellator 263 main card. Muro will fight undefeated (12-0) Usman Nurmagomedov, who is the cousin of UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I am fighting Khabib’s cousin who is 12 and 0. You know, he is [a] very skilled fighter, he is very well rounded and I embraced this opportunity because my goal when I got into the promotion was that I wanted to fight the highest level, I want to fight for the title,” said Manny Muro.

Muro is proud of his Native American heritage, and he hopes to take his career to the highest heights so that he can be a role model for Native Americans as a whole. “I want to be that ambassador for my people. I think that I have a very unique story, I think I am surrounded by the right people to help get me to the highest level of the sport and that’s the goal. I want to be like hey, we are here, we are strong, we are warriors, it’s in our blood. It’s available to us, you just have to go out there and chase your dreams,” said Muro.

Muro knows that he has his hands full with Usman on Saturday night in California, but he also believes that he can grind out a victory. “I feel like I can get him down and smash him so to speak, you know what I am saying? Just make it a dirty, grimy, ugly fight. I feel like it’s going to be a 15-minute brawl. I can’t speak for him, but I know for me personally, like I am ready to go to that distance,” said Muro.

Main Card bouts for Bellator 263 will be shown on Showtime starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.