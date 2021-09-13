Mannie Logan-Greene believes Terry Wilson was meant to be his QB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football improved to 2-0 after a 34-25 victory over NMSU on Saturday night in the Rio Grande Rivalry. Head Coach Danny Gonzales was happy with the victory and how his team improved from week one to week two.

“I thought up front we improved dramatically. We uh, I mean one we knocked out the QB, the starter Jonah, and then we got pressure on 15 all night long. I mean, we got okay pressure last week, I thought it was a lot better. Upfront I thought we ran the ball a lot better and I thought Terry did a really nice job. Now, he missed some throws and I am a perfectionist, so as good as the 385 is he missed some throws. HE could have thrown for about 450, and we will clean those up and it will give us a chance to be a little bit more explosive”, said Danny Gonzales.

This team still has a lot to work on moving forward into the season, but one thing is for sure and that is that Terry Wilson is clicking with his wide receivers. Mannie Logan-Greene had nothing but high praise for his QB after their win on Saturday night, and he is happy that he gets to play with Wilson. “The lord is just, he works in mysterious ways. Me and Terry worked out 2 or 3 years ago when he was going to Kentucky and I was going into junior college, and now we are here together in my last season and his last season. So, it’s just amazing”, said Mannie Logan-Greene.

Terry Wilson also had this to say on Saturday night, about Mannie. “I knew about Mannie coming into New Mexico and I knew that he was such a dynamic player. You guys saw what he is doing for the special teams and you know on the offensive side of the ball. So, I mean Mannie is electric and I just always knew he was going to be”, said Terry Wilson.

UNM moves on to play 7th ranked Texas A&M on Saturday at 10 a.m.