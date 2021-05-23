Makuach Maluach will miss the Lobos but excited to start pro career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball guard and forward Makuach Maluach told KRQE Sports two months ago that he was moving on with intentions of signing with an agent and seeking an opportunity with the NBA G-League. Maluach officially announced he signed with an agent on his Instagram page Thursday. Maluach has signed with Octagon Basketball.

“You know, I had a lot of thought about it, with the extra year and stuff like that, but I just thought it was in my best interest to sign with an agent and start my pro career. Obviously their reputation, everyone knows how good they are. You know, I have been talking with them for a while since my freshman year. So, it’s been a long-term relationship and I just took a leap of faith to believe in them and sign with them. Right now it’s pretty quiet, but when the off-season comes, then everything will pick up. But right now, I am just working on my game and just preparing for whatever the future holds,” said Makuach Maluach.