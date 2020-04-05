Luke Wysong Verbally Commits to play football at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School junior, Luke Wysong verbally committed to play football at UNM on Friday afternoon. The wide receiver and cornerback for the Storm, made the news official via Twitter.

“To continue my football career, I am very excited because I have always loved the game of football and it has been a passion of mine since I was little, and all of my uncles on my dad’s side and then my dad and my mom also played at UNM. So, that would be really cool of me to continue the tradition there and keep it rolling,” said Luke Wysong.

