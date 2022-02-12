ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The indoor track season is in full swing and spring football has just begun. There are four athletes suiting up for the Lobos in both sports – one of which being former Cleveland Storm standout, Luke Wysong.

In 2021, Wysong finished his high school campaign being named the New Mexico Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. Then, he went on the gridiron and led UNM in receiving as a freshman. It’s a tough task battling the two sports, however, Wysong has been up to the challenge.

“It’s challenging, but my coaches work with me,” said Wysong. “My strength coach is working with me also just to balance my running workouts and how much I’m running at football, how much I’m lifting with like leg workouts and all that too. I ran last night, but I’m out [on the football field] also.”

While his football coaches are supportive of his desire to compete in two sports, head coach Danny Gonzales has made it clear that when it’s time for football, that needs to remain the focus. “During spring football, the priority is football. So Luke is kind of doing double duty. He ran yesterday. The week that we don’t practice will be the conference championships for indoor, and Luke will be full time track. We’ll see if he can compete and help us win a championship.”

The Mountain West Indoor Championships take place Feb. 24-26 in the Albuquerque Convention Center. The spring football season will wrap up on March 12 with a spring game at 12:00 p.m.