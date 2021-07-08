Luke Wysong named Gatorade NM Boys Track & Field Player of the Year

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School stand-out athlete, Luke Wysong was named this year’s Gatorade New Mexico Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. This marks the second Gatorade Player of the Year nod for Wysong. “I had a good season and I am really stoked that I won. I mean, with the whole football one I wasn’t expecting that one and I wasn’t expecting this one either. I am just really grateful for everything that’s come my way,” said Wysong.

Wysong shared a State title in the Class 5A-record relay and he also won the 100- and 200-meter dash and took second in the long jump as well as the 400. Wysong hopes to run track at UNM next year, but as of now he is focusing on football and playing his freshman season for the Lobos. “This has been my first week. So, I have been up at 5 a.m. going to the facility lifting, having practice. I think that I have got a shot, so I have just been doing what I have always done. Working hard and stepping it up, it’s been good,” said Wysong.