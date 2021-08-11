Luke Wysong is putting his skills on display in Lobo football fall camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether the Lobos need a receiver, punt returner, or kick returner, Luke Wysong is happy to help out. The multi-sport athlete out of Cleveland High School has practiced like a man that wants to get playing time as a freshman.

“He’s showing that he can play at this level already and our offense is using him in situations to give him an opportunity to prove he can play,” said University of New Mexico Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “He’s showing up right now and he’s making the most of his opportunities. So we’ll see how it pans out over the next two weeks, three weeks here.”

It’s been his plan to play all along and Wysong has worked hard to make sure it happens. “Nothing changes from, like, high school to college,” said Wysong. “I mean, I’m still going to do me. I’m going to do everything I have worked for. I’ve worked hard to get here, but getting here doesn’t mean anything. I got to continue to prove myself because I want to play out there. I didn’t come to college just to not play.”

Wysong dominated in track and field and football as a senior at Cleveland high last year. He is the reigning Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year in both football and track. At his receiver position for the Lobos Wysong has been getting some on-field help from Lobo veteran and standout Mannie Logan Greene. “I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Wysong. “He’s been helping me out with all, like, little tips and tricks and just things like getting my route running better, blocking all that stuff.”

The Lobos will open the season at home when they host Houston Baptist Sep. 2.