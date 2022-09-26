ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football team is now 2-2 the year after losing on the road to LSU, 38-0. In front of 100,000 fans, UNM’s defense looked good at the start. The Lobos almost held the Tigers to just 10 points in the 1st half, but a late 2nd quarter touchdown would make it 17-0.

UNM kept the score low early, but their offense would not be able to get any production. The Lobos finished with just 88 total yards in this game and would be blanked. LSU on the other hand, finished with 633 total yards and scored 21 unanswered points in the 2nd half.

“I talked to all the offensive coaches throughout the game and we got to be better. I mean, they are not soo much more talented than us that we should get that outcome. So, we got to coach them better”, said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales after this game. Gonzales went on to say that they have to put this loss behind them. “I said it Monday , that regardless of the result of this game, it doesn’t define our season, but you what you cant let it do is let a 38-0 loss hang around and become 2 and 3 before you get the opportunity to get over it. You got to get over it right now”, said Gonzales.

Now 2-2 on the year, UNM moves on to play at UNLV on Friday at 9 p.m.