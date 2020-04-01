Lovington Wildcats football staying together while social distancing

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lovington Wildcats football team has taken to the internet to keep team morale high, as they are sharing workouts, team meetings and self work out videos with each other.

Head Football Coach, Anthony Gonzales says that it’s important to keep in touch with his team at this time.

“One thing that we have started doing, ever since we have been shut out from the schools and ordered to stay at home, is we have posted our workouts on our twitter account. It’s important for them to stay healthy. Its definitely become interesting as we have had to find ways to stay in communication with our kids because it’s important. You know we are an important part of their lives and they are an important part of our lives,” said Anthony.