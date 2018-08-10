Lovington football inspired for 2018 after Urlacher goes into Hall of Fame

The Lovington Wildcats finished 5-6 last season with a playoff appearance ended by the hands of the St. Pius Sartans. That was in Class 5A. This year the Wildcats have dropped in classification to 4A.

“I think that gives the kids more confidence as well,” said head coach Anthony Gonzales. “When you go out there and play a football game, when you look over, they are not going to have 60 kids while you have 45. That gives them more confidence too, but at the end of the day the district that we are getting put into, it’s going to be the very best district in class 4A.”

The Wildcats will go into the season with a head of steam, having been inspired by the most famous Wildcat out of Lovington to lace up a pair of cleats.

Brian Urlacher’s enshrinement into Pro Football’s Hall of Fame has players believing anything is possible. “He worked hard enough and it just shows if you work hard enough you can get anywhere,” said quarterback Casey Perez.

The Wildcats are entering their third year under Gonzales. “We have 31 returning lettermen,” said Gonzales. “You know it’s year three, understanding it a little better, playing with a little more confidence and that’s the biggest deal. At the end of the day when the ball is snapped we want our kids to fly around and not have to think. So being in the system three years they definitely know how to do it now.”

The Wildcats will open the season on the road at Chaparral August 24.