Los Lunas Schools set to participate in fall sports

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Schools have announced that they will participate in fall sports, even though they will remain with online schooling this fall semester.

KRQE Sports talked with Los Lunas Schools Athletic Director Wilson Holland on Tuesday and he says they will follow the guidelines of the NMAA and continue with sports in the fall. He also said he believes that playing sports and participating in activities like band, are beneficial for students’ mental health. So, teams in Los Lunas will now be able to return to out of season practice next Tuesday.

