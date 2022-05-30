LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Los Lunas girls basketball. David Medina was announced as the new coach of the lady Tigers on Sunday.

“I’m excited,” said Medina. “I’m excited to be there. I know that a lot of people from the community will remember me when I was coaching boys at Belen. And then plus my girls grew up in the youth community there so I’m excited to be there and hopefully we can turn this back around a little bit and get the expectations up high again and be competitive again.”

Media has been a longtime high school coach for multiple programs. Some of his stops include Belen, Hope Christian, and a long stint with Del Norte.

Los Lunas finished this past season with a 9-18 overall record.