Los Lunas football star Tyler Kiehne decides to go to UCLA

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Kiehne has decided that UCLA is where he wants to go to college. The Los Lunas High star defensive lineman made his commitment to the Bruins public on his Twitter page Saturday night.

“The thing that sold me on UCLA is how much opportunity there is there not only on the field, but off the field,” said Kiehne. “Academically UCLA is a worldwide known school and very, very high academically. That’s something I really wanted, but also on the field I’m very confident Chip Kelly will put me in the best position to succeed and that he’s going to get his team rolling very soon.” Kiehne is a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. Wisconsin, Washington State, Boise State, Arizona, and a host of other schools were recruiting Kiehne.

He described the intensity of his recruitment as an eight on a scale of one to ten. Now he can rest. On the field, Kiehne believes UCLA is the perfect match for how he likes to play. “I think I am going to fit in very well into their defense because what they are trying to do I think my skill set is very good in,” said Kiehne. Kiehne said he will major in business at UCLA.