Los Alamos sweep boys and girls Class 4A track and field titles

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Hilltoppers dominated the Class 4A track and field meet Friday. The girls of Los Alamos scored a team-high 183.50 points to outpoint everyone.

Artesia finished second with 76.20 points. The Los Alamos boys team scored 99 points to beat second place Academy who finished with 80 points. They were followed by Lovington, Hope and Goddard.

Los Alamos senior Rafael Sanchez helped to contribute to those points by winning the 3200 and 800 meters. The track meet also had a mother and daughter story as Artesia’s Sadi Butler broke her mother’s 22-year school record in the 300-meter hurdles. The three-time state champion in the 100-meter hurdles won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.21. Her mother’s old school record time with 46.32.