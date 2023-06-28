LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year award was announced on Wednesday. This year’s honor went to Los Alamos sophomore Jaiya Daniels.

This season with the Hilltoppers, Daniels won multiple individual awards in both sprints and jumps. She took the gold in the state meet in the 100M (12.56), 200M (24.64), and triple jump (39-00.25).

Daniels’ contributions to her school as a team led Los Alamos to a dominating overall season. The Hilltoppers claimed the class 4A title by 100.5 points.