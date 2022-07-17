LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos graduate Chase Ealy has had quite the summer. The former Hilltopper set a meet record in shot put at the USA Championships in June, and she became the first American woman to win a world title in the event on Saturday.

Representing team USA at the meet in Eugene, Oregon, Ealy set a mark of 40.49m in her first attempt to give her the win. It was the second furthest throw by any woman this year.