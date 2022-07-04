ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Don’tale “Lord Kong” Mayes is ready for his next fight in the octagon. Mayes will be fighting Justin Tafa at UFC 277 on July 30, and he believes a third straight victory would make him a top contender in UFC.

“Really, I can beat this dude wherever, you know what I’m saying,” Mayes said. “I can control the range and when I close the distance, I can take advantage of that. So, really, I just got to be in shape, make sure my cardio is strong and being here at Jackson and Wink in the altitude, it’s going to happen.”

Mayes comes into the fight with a 10-4 record while Tafa is 5-3.