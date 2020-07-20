Logan Padgett to join his dad at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a pair coming to New Mexico basketball from Samford. Logan Padgett announced on his Twitter account Sunday that he would be joining his dad Scott, the newest assistant in the program, in New Mexico.

The six-foot-six forward who played his freshman season at Samford told KRQE sports that he is coming as a walk on. Logan will have three years to play.

He said that he is excited about the step up and has already experienced the much talked about Lobo fan base. Logan called the fan base great.

News that Samford former head coach, Scott Padgett, was coming to New Mexico to become an assistant became public earlier this month. Prior to going to Samford to play for his dad, Logan averaged about 17 points per game in his final season at Homeland High in Birmingham, Alabama. Logan said he averaged about 14 points per game for his career at the high school.

