NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The perseverance of a freshman at Logan High School has won him a big award. Ace Whitson lost the lower half of his right leg two years ago after an accident while fixing a fence with his dad.

After weeks and weeks of rehab and physical therapy, Whitson returned to the football field, the basketball court, and the arena. On Monday, Whitson was named the recipient of this year’s New Mexico Activities Association Spirit of the Sport Award. “To him, it’s almost become not a big deal. It’s just a way of life, and he doesn’t see what the big deal is while others cannot believe that you can do that,” said Wade Whitson, Ace’s father.

Whitson will now be nominated for the National High School Spirit of Sport Award. “It’s something that you have to get passed and you just can’t let it stop you,” said Ace.