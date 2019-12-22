Locals shine as San Diego State wins 2019 New Mexico Bowl, 48-11 over Central Michigan

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – San Diego State Head Football Coach, Rocky Long returned to New Mexico and led his San Diego State football team to a 48-11 victory over Central Michigan for the 2019 New Mexico Bowl title.

“Well, obviously we are really happy because the last two years we didn’t play very well in bowl games. So, we are happy that they came to play today and they played to their abilities. You know, that’s kind of fun to be around. I think its really special for me, because of my ties to New Mexico and how much I love this place and it’s really special to Keshawn (Banks) and its really special for Jordan (Byrd)”, said Rocky Long.

SDSU controlled every aspect of this game and had a solid performance from Manzano High School graduate Jordan Byrd. Byrd finished with 139 yards rushing and 1 TD. Byrd was named Co-Offensive MVP in this Bowl victory.

“It brought me back to high school days, you know, especially my senior year and coming back here in December it reminded me of the finals game, the championship. So, I was telling one of our coaches that that cold makes me feel faster”, said Jordan Byrd.

This win marks the largest margin of victory ever for SDSU in a Bowl game. The Aztecs finish 10-3 on the season after this win, which marks the fourth time that Rocky Long has led his team to a 10-plus win season in his head coaching tenure.