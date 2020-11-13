Locally trained Aaron Pico wins by KO at Bellator 252

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 25: Aaron Pico celebrates in the cage after defeating Daniel Carey (not pictured) in their featherweight fight at The Forum on January 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink trained Aaron Pico won his third consecutive fight on Thursday, after beating John De Jesus in dominating fashion in the featured bout of the Bellator 252 Preliminary fight card.

Pico unleashed a huge overhand right in the second round that would put De Jesus to the floor. Pico improves his professional record to 7-3, with six wins now coming by knockout.

