Locally trained Aaron Pico wins by KO at Bellator 252

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two players on the University of New Mexico's basketball team are now in isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as the Athletic Department is negotiating with the state on how the team can even practice or play in New Mexico.

Head Coach Paul Weir addressed the positive cases Thursday. "When something like this comes along, it feels like you have two arms tied behind your back, so now you are just trying to learn how to kick, and it just comes with the territory right now. I am sure other programs or teams will have to go through similar situations, but we have tried to stay incredibly positive as a team," Weir said.