Locally trained Aaron Pico wins by KO at Bellator 252

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink trained Aaron Pico won his third consecutive fight on Thursday, after beating John De Jesus in dominating fashion in the featured bout of the Bellator 252 Preliminary fight card.
Pico unleashed a huge overhand right in the second round that would put De Jesus to the floor. Pico improves his professional record to 7-3, with six wins now coming by knockout.
