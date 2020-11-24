Local UFC Fighter Devin Clark has a lot to fight for on Saturday night

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Devin Clark kicks Alonzo Menifield in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink trained MMA fighter Devin Clark will look for his third consecutive victory on Saturday night. Clark is taking on Anthony Smith, on the main card of UFC Fight Night. Clark feels ready for this bout but says that this fight camp has been one of the toughest in his career.

“Prior to the camp my mother-in-law has been in hospice and my wife and daughter, they are back in South Dakota; My family is back in South Dakota, and my mother-in-law ended up passing away on Friday. You know, it’s been a super difficult time, but it was my mother-in-law’s wish to continue to fight and stay strong for the family,” said Clark.

Clark will look to improve his 12-4 professional record on this UFC Fight Night event, which will be Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Local Sports News