ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the top high school basketball talents in the state has committed to playing at the next level. In a tweet from Eastern New Mexico basketball, it was revealed that Highland Hornet, Jose Murillo, will be joining the Greyhounds.

Murillo was an absolute beast for the Hornets this season. The 6’9″ 225 pound big man finished the season with a record setting performance in the state championship, averaging 36 points and 18 rebounds. Murillo had 40 points and 20 boards in final game to give Highland its first state championship since 1972.

The Chihuahua, Mexico native will now call Portales home as he will bring his big presence to the Greyhounds. ENMU finished its season 7-17.