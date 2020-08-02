Local sports world mourns J.B. White

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Nation is suffering the loss of J.B. White Saturday evening. After wrapping up a successful high school career, White was about to begin his career as a UNM Lobo.

Members of the New Mexico basketball community are shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of J.B. White, who was getting ready to start the college leg of his basketball journey as a Lobo. The talented 6’8″ forward was a rtising star in the basketball world, listed as a Top-100 prospect by Rivals.com. White led Santa Fe to the Class 5A quarterfinals during the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Teams that faced him remember a highly-competitive player. “I guess heartfelt for his family, for the community of Santa Fe, Coach Cole and all his teammates and friends. It’s just a shock. We had anticipated competing against him another year and now that he was going to the Lobos we were all going to support him,” said Dominick Romero, the Manzano Monarchs Head Coach.

“I kind of was just like in shock. I didn’t want to believe it first. It’s just sad,” said former Manzano Monarchs Guard Roman Romero. News 13 reached out to Santa Fe High School Coach Zack Cole for reaction but have not heard back.