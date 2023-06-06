ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three years ago Juan Adams came to Albuquerque looking to make a name for himself in MMA. He joined the world-renowned Jackson Wink MMA Academy and has fought in multiple big-time promotions, including UFC and PFL. Now, “The Kraken” has adopted Duke City as his home and looking to make a difference.

Adams, a Houston, Texas, native, said that he always tried to be involved in his communities going back to his childhood and college. When he made the move to Albuquerque, Adams found a new passion in teaching. He is currently serving as an 8th-grade science teacher at Solare Collegiate Charter School.

“I see an opportunity to improve the education system out here and really fight for equity of education, and that’s what I plan on doing,” said Adams. “Everything that goes along with being an athlete, in addition to the talent and the athletic ability, I got from school. So, if I can ignite that in one person and help them achieve a higher version of themselves, that’s what I’m going to do.”

His seven-year career is now entering a new chapter as he is making his debut in PCS. The promotion is still in its early stages, but it’s one that means a little bit more to Adams.

The gym that Adams used to train at in Houston, Paradigm Training Center, recently became a licensed promotion. When “The Kraken’s” last fight fell through, he was able to jump at the opportunity to join PCS 3 as the main event and fight for a heavyweight title.

While Adams’ goal is to get back to UFC, he sees his next fight as a good stepping stone. It will take place in his hometown and gets him back in the octagon for the first time in nearly a year.

“Any opportunity that comes up, I’m going to take. At the end of the day, I fight because I love to fight,” he said. “Being able to fight back in the US, back in my hometown, for a title, for a promotion, that was kind of founded by a gym that I wouldn’t be in MMA if it weren’t for that gym, so it’s just one of those full circle moments and I’m really grateful for it.”

PCS 3 will take place Saturday, June 17, at the GSH Event Center in Houston. Fights are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. MT.