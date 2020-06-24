Local race car driver inspired by Bubba Wallace

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News was released on Tuesday that Bubba Wallace did not have a hate crime directed at him after an alleged noose was found in his garage area on Sunday, but his message of change is still strong. Fellow NASCAR drivers stood with Wallace before Monday’s race and sent a message of “We Stand With Bubba.”

Wallace is currently the only black driver in NASCAR, and he has been a voice of change in the sport. Wallace has inspired many people across the country and that includes local driver Joshua Jackson. “He’s like, supporting what he went through, and as far as people like me to keep moving forward. I am glad that Bubba Wallace is leading it in the right direction and it’s helping him and the people around him, and that’s what inspired me to keep going and never give up on anything,” said Jackson.

KRQE Sports has done stories on Jackson in the past and how he has come back from a serious accident in 2015, to now racing once again. Jackson loves that Bubba is promoting change and as a black race car driver himself, Jackson says that Wallace is one of his favorite drivers. Joshua Jackson says that he loves what Wallace stands for, but he also likes him because he has gotten to know him personally after a NASCAR Race in Arizona.

“Yeah, I mean I had met him and he was super nice and he was a good person to hang out with. He was really cool and we went into his trailer and stuff and I actually watched his entire race with his pit crew and all that stuff. So, it was really cool,” said Jackson. He is still racing and in fact won his first race of the season over the weekend in Roswell, New Mexico.