Local Professional Race car Driver, Nate Aranda is now I-Racing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nate Aranda is an Albuquerque native and has been a professional race car driver for three years. He recently signed to the Juncos Racing Team, but right now, he is unable to race on the track, so he is now racing in a simulator.

“Well there is nothing like going 200 miles per hour around a track to be honest, but it’s the next best thing. With all of the integrated details, they fully scan the tracks, everything that goes into the cars is the best that they can make it virtually. So, I believe its the next best training platform, for professional race car drivers like myself,” said Nate Aranda.

“I-Racing” has become a popular tool for racers to use during the COVID-19 pandemic. This tool is also becoming popular for fans to view, as it looks very realistic and functions like a real car. “Anybody that loves sports just hop on, come join our live race. I mean, most people can’t even tell that it’s different because it looks so real. They have done so much good work with it,” said Aranda.

To find out more on Nate Aranda you can look at his bio on the Indy Pro website. Juncos Racing site has info on when and how you can watch I-Racing and Aranda.

