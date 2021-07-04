Local Professional MMA Fighter, John Dodson involved in a serious car accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s own John Dodson was involved in a serious car accident on Friday night. He, along with his wife and two kids, was in the car heading to Texas, when they clipped a vehicle in the middle of the highway and rolled off of the road. Dodson is okay and says his family is doing well, he had this message to friends and family in Albuquerque:

“Right now the thing is we are all okay, the kids are perfectly fine, my wife is fine. We have a few scrapes and bruises – my wife has some abdominal pains. They don’t know if she punctured it, and we are just going to have to wait it out until we get some of the swelling down. Right now, the guy who owned the vehicle that we hit – that was sitting there in the middle of the road – fled on foot. So, the cops haven’t caught him either. So, I am just lucky that somebody is looking out for me and my family, 100 percent. And all I can say is thank you to all of them.” John Dodson

A Gofundme has been started for the Dodson family to help with medical expenses.