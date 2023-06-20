NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Atlanta Braves are hosting the second annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park this weekend. A total of 45 top players in the country with indigenous heritage are selected, and New Mexico is represented by five athletes.

Farmington’s Christian Benally, Manzano’s Padraig Callan, Kirtland Central’s Osai Garcia, Volcano Vista’s Alexander Romero, and Bloomfield’s Ethan Smith Eaton will participate in a pro-style workout on Saturday and play in the showcase game on Sunday.

“I’m so happy to play on like, a major league field like that,” said Romero. “We get to go showcase our talents over there at the field for the Braves. It’s going to be great, we can represent, which is nice.”

Over 30 tribes will be represented on the field this weekend from 13 states and Canada.