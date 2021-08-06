Local players are driving success at NMMI football

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos came up just short in last year’s Graphic Edge Bowl, losing to Iowa City 23-21. This season the Broncos are hungry to improve, and a strong core of New Mexico athletes is a driving force behind that progression.

“Since we are all from, kind of, the same area we all know each other, we all stick with each other and make sure we take care of each other and I think we kind of bring a different mentality. Some guys maybe a little less grateful to be here, whereas we are a little more grateful,” said NMMI OLB and Volcano Vista graduate Jacob Gellhausen.

The local mentality is welcomed by NMMI’s new Interim Head Coach Kurt Taufa’asau. Coach Taufa’asau is also excited to get back the talents of sophomore quarterback, Diego Pavia. “Man, he has been great for us and we are looking for him to have a huge role this year, to step up, really step up and take the reins,” said Taufa’asau.

“One thing, I hate losing. The bowl game kind of shook us up, but we are here to work and the job is going to get done this year,” said Pavia.

NMMI will open their season on September 4, in Roswell at the Wool Bowl.