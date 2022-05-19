ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque will be represented on the international axe throwing stage. Heather Hansen, a music teacher at Collet Park elementary school, will be competing at this year’s championship.

“I’m excited, I’m a little nervous, I’m trying keep my expectations realistic,” said Hansen. “You know, it is my first time going out and seeing how I stack up against the best of the best.”

Hansen got into axe throwing almost by accident. During a birthday party at ABQ Ax in January 2020, she performed so well that she impressed the owner and was asked to join a league. Just two years later Hansen qualified for the international axe throwing championship, joining an impressive field. She is one of 256 throwers competing and one of only 25 women.

“It feels awesome, it feels really cool,” she said. “You know, one of the things that I really love about axe throwing is that it is men and women and its not a sport of strength. Its a sport of precision. You know, if you told me 3 years ago that this would be something that I would be doing, I wouldn’t believe you. You know, I am a school teacher and this is just something that I picked up as a total random hobby.”

The championship will take place in Toronto, Canada June 11-12. As the competition approaches, Hansen remains humble and is excited about the opportunity to throw at the highest level.

“I have always kind of been someone that likes trying new things, and putting myself out there, and I am just trying to not put too much pressure on myself and just enjoy it and experience it for my first time.”