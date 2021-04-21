Local MMA Fighter Dan Argueta to be featured on season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Wink MMA Academy trained, Dan “The Determined” Argueta will be one of sixteen fighters featured on the 29th season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” The show has been on a three-year hiatus but will now be back in action with episodes starting on June 1 on ESPN +.

“I have been wanting to win this tournament since I was a kid,” said Argueta. “Since I was eleven I wanted to win this tournament. I am still waiting to wake up and be like, this isn’t right.” Argueta is currently 5-0 as a professional MMA fighter. He found out that he was going to be on this season of “TUF” after he won his last fight in September.

Argueta’s longtime mentor and UFC veteran Cub Swanson gave Argueta the news.

“Cub said, you know sent me the commercial for it, and I was like cool that’s at 135. He was like, yeah you are doing it. I was like, oh okay,” said Argueta.

Argueta usually fights at 145 pounds, but he will drop down to bantamweight for the Ultimate Fighter. Making weight has been a process for Argueta, but after training with Cub Swanson in California and at Jackson and Wink in Albuquerque, he says that he is ready. “I feel like a monster, I feel like a monster, I have been working my butt off. I never really pat myself on the back, but I have worked hard for this, and if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have the confidence going into this competition, but I know I did. I know that I am prepared,” said Argueta.