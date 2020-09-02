Local MMA fighter Dan Argueta ready for Friday fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dan “The Determined” Argueta is a professional fighter that trained out of Jackson and Wink Academy in Albuquerque. He is set to fight Jackson Filho on Friday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, apart of an LFA Fight Card.

Argueta is currently 4-0 as a professional and all of his wins have come in the first round. “I am hunting, I am non stop hunting and I am aggressive. I like to start fast because I spent too much time wrestling in college not leaving it all on the mat and now with fighting to leave it all out there is a good mindset to have,” said Argueta.

Argueta got his start in MMA back in 2016, when he was sent down to Albuquerque from Chicago to help train former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm; who knows where Argueta would be without Holm.

“That’s where it all started and that was the first time I ever put gloves on and everything, and you know, I can’t thank Holly Holm enough for allowing me to work with her and I was very lucky. I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into,” said Argueta.

Local Sports