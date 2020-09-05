Local MMA fighter Chris Brown loses at LFA 90

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Jackson and Wink Academy trained fighters were in action on Friday night’s LFA 90 fight card. Taking place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Chris Brown was looking to bounce back from a loss in January on Friday night taking on Ignacio Bahamondes.

Brown and Bahamondes traded blows the entire fight and both fighters utilized their unique style of striking. This one would go the distance, but Brown would suffer his second straight defeat by way of a split decision. His record now stands at 5-3 as a professional.

Dan Argueta fought on the Facebook prelim for this LFA 90 card and Dan would come out with his fifth consecutive victory. Argueta now holds a 5-0 professional record, but this fight with Jackson Filho proved to be his toughest battle yet, as this fight marked the first time in Argueta’s career that he went past the first round.