Local MMA Fighter, Aaron Pico is confident heading into Bellator 252

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 25: Aaron Pico celebrates in the cage after defeating Daniel Carey (not pictured) in their featherweight fight at The Forum on January 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink-trained Aaron Pico is ready for his featherweight Bellator bout on Thursday. Pico is coming off of a victory in July and will look for his third-consecutive victory against John De Jesus in a preliminary bout on the Bellator 252 fight card.

“The win streaks and things like that, I don’t really think about too much. I don’t really, that’s just more pressure that I don’t need to put on myself. The pressure I do put on myself is just being relaxed in there, staying focused, staying calm, listening to my coaches, and I know if I do that, it’s going to be a good night for me,” said Aaron Pico.

Pico holds a 6-3 professional record and while he feels confident coming into this fight, he does not take his opponent lightly. “I mean, he is no slouch. He has definitely been, I believe he has been doing MMA for 11 years, he’s got more fights than me, but I feel that he hasn’t fought the competition that I have and the skills that I have acquired since being with the coaches that I have. I feel, that it’s going to be a little too much for him,” said Pico. That Bellator preliminary card will be streamed live on YouTube on Thursday and it will start at 1:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss