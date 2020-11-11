Local MMA Fighter, Aaron Pico is confident heading into Bellator 252

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink-trained Aaron Pico is ready for his featherweight Bellator bout on Thursday. Pico is coming off of a victory in July and will look for his third-consecutive victory against John De Jesus in a preliminary bout on the Bellator 252 fight card.

“The win streaks and things like that, I don’t really think about too much. I don’t really, that’s just more pressure that I don’t need to put on myself. The pressure I do put on myself is just being relaxed in there, staying focused, staying calm, listening to my coaches, and I know if I do that, it’s going to be a good night for me,” said Aaron Pico.

Pico holds a 6-3 professional record and while he feels confident coming into this fight, he does not take his opponent lightly. “I mean, he is no slouch. He has definitely been, I believe he has been doing MMA for 11 years, he’s got more fights than me, but I feel that he hasn’t fought the competition that I have and the skills that I have acquired since being with the coaches that I have. I feel, that it’s going to be a little too much for him,” said Pico. That Bellator preliminary card will be streamed live on YouTube on Thursday and it will start at 1:45 p.m.