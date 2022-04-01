ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva High School and University of New Mexico golfer Sam Saunders made his first career PGA Tour start at the Valero Texas Open this week.

During Thursday’s opening round, Saunders shot 3-over for a 75 on TPC San Antonio’s par 72 course. Friday was not as kind to the Albuquerque native as he shot five over and dropped down the leaderboard. Saunders did not make the cut and finished his debut on the tour with a two-round total of 152.

Saunders qualified for the tournament by way of a 4-under round of 68 on Monday at the Club at Comanche Trace in Kerrville, Texas. He remains on the Korn Ferry Tour.