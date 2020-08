ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Altos Golf Course Pro David Muttitt is competing once again this year in the PGA Championships. This will mark Muttitt’s fifth time playing at the Championship and he is excited to get going on Thursday morning.

Muttitt has never made the first cut at this tournament but said that he feels good and is ready to go. Muttitt will tee off on Thursday at 10:12 am and coverage of the PGA Championship will be shown on ESPN starting at 2 p.m.