NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time ever, a New Mexico girls hockey team has made the USA national tournament.

The New Mexico Mustangs is an all-girls youth association with multiple recreational teams — U12 (under 12 years old) development, U12, U15 and U19 — that compete in the Colorado Girls Hockey League, as well as a Tier II U19 team that competes in the Western Girls Hockey League.

The tier II team is a competitive team that travels around the nation against top-level competition. The team is compiled of 17 players from around New Mexico, as well as Durango and El Paso, many of whom have aspirations to play in college.

2022 was a historic season for the Mustangs as the tier team finished second in the USA Hockey Rocky Mountain District Tournament. After a 4-1 record in the tournament and a semi-final win over the Dallas Stars Elite, USA Hockey invited the Mustangs to nationals.

“This has been a dream for 10 years, about ten years ago we had the core of this team playing rec,” said coach Floyd Braaten.

“Playing this long with this team, its become my family,” team captain Julianna McDonald said. “You know, I see them everyday and sometimes more than my own family on certain weekends and occasions. So, I am around these girls all the time.”

The national tournament begins in a round-robin style. A total of 24 teams ranging across nine districts will compete for the trophy that dates all the way back to 1938. The top eight in each division will advance to the semis and then work towards a championship. The tournament will take place from March 31 through April 4 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The team has also started a GoFundMe campaign for the travel expenses and is close to reaching the $10,000 goal.