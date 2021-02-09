Local football official on Sarah Thomas Super Bowl history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Sarah Thomas got ready to make history as the first female to officiate in a Super Bowl, Lilly Hill reminisced on the time that she met Thomas. “She gave a talk at a women’s conference and she was just amazing,” said Hill. Football is what Hill and Thomas have in common.

Like Thomas, Hill is a game official for football. “It’s one of the best toughest jobs I’ve ever had,” said Hill. “If I didn’t love it so much, I wouldn’t do it. But, I have such a passion for it.” In addition to officiating high school games, Hill has also called college football games in the RMAC league. She has also officiated a pair of world championships in women’s football. “In Vancouver, they did have some males that were part of the crew, mostly female,” said Hill. “In Finland all of the players, all of the officials, they were all females and it was a great experience.”

Hill has done the job for over 20 years and has seen the ranks of females officiating football in New Mexico grow from one to four. Hill believes interest will continue to make those numbers climb in the future. Thomas’s groundbreaking move will only help. Don’t wait for Hill to join the ranks of the NFL. She got a late start on officiating and at 61-years old. “I don’t think that’s in the cards for me, but there’s a lot of great women that are on the road to do just that,” said Hill.