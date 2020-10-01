Local fighters: Holly Holm, Carlos Condit ready for Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Holly Holm will be in UFC action this weekend. She will take on Irene Aldana as the main event of this UFC on ESPN fight card. Holm is looking to garner her second consecutive win and this fight will also be another “first” for the longtime fighter. Holm vs Aldana will mark the first headlining event by two women on UFC’s Fight Island, which is located in Abu Dhabi.

“I love to be able to have a [sic] challenge to do something that, you know hasn’t been done before, well here we are its a little part of history. I take pride in it and I feel very honored,” said Holly Holm.

That fight card will begin at 8:30 p.m on ESPN but Albuquerque’s Carlos Condit will also be in action on the ESPN+ prelim. Condit will take on Court McGee as the featured bout of the prelim. Condit hasn’t fought since 2018 and is looking to snap a five-fight losing skid.

“I don’t know, I haven’t won a fight since, yeah it’s been a while, 2015 that’s like five years. So, it would be nice to get some wins and put on some good shows and I think I am going to show something pretty spectacular this weekend,” said Condit.

That UFC ESPN+ Prelim will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.