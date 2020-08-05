Local fighter Tim Means set for 43rd professional MMA bout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s fight week for locally trained fighter Tim Means as he is set to fight Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Means is coming off of a loss at UFC Rio Rancho, back in February but he feels confident coming in against a tough opponent.

“He’s a young hungry guy coming up. I think he has a few fights in the UFC, he’s 9-2, so not a lot of fights on his record, but he’s super athletic. He’s a guy that will get in your face and somewhat look like he wants to fight, but for the most part, he kind of wants to exchange and getaway. But we are in a small cage, a 25-foot cage, for this fight. So, I think we are going to have to meet in the telephone booth and throw down,” said Means.

This fight will mark the 43rd professional appearance for 36-year old Means and that is a major milestone. Means is happy with where he is but says that his time as a professional fighter has gone by fast.

“It’s gone by fast. You know, I have met so many cool people along the way, athletes and I think one of the coolest individuals that actually kind of shocked me when I saw him was Gordan Ramsay. You know, I was like whoa that’s Ramsay sitting right there cage side. So, for a high school drop out that only finished his sophomore year of high school, I have gotten to see a great life, trials and tribulations, cool sunsets, and comets and meteors and now we have aliens. You know, it’s just a crazy year. So, I am happier than heck with where we are at right now,” said Means.

Means will be the main event on the preliminary card of this UFC Fight Night event which is set to start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ this Saturday.