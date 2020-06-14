Local Fighter, Jordan Espinosa gets UFC victory on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was never really a question after local MMA Fighter Jordan Espinosa got his hand raised in a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night. Espinosa put on a dominate 3-round performance against Mark De La Rosa, as he landed over 100 more strikes than De La Rosa.

“I feel freaking great. My last 2 fights barely went like 2 and a half minutes total. So, I think that this was the kind of performance I needed, go three rounds, get tested a little bit and this being my 4th UFC fight its about time”, said Jordan Espinosa.

Espinosa’s record now improves to 14-5 win 5 wins coming by decision.