Local boxers Josh Torres and Matthew Griego are ready for “Night of Champions”

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Boxing will be back in the Duke City on Saturday night, and the “Night of Champions” boxing card held their weigh-ins Friday at the Ramada near midtown. Josh “Pitbull” Torres is headlining this fight, and he is determined to take out Alfonso Olivera and take home the Interim WBC Latino Welterweight Title.

“Yeah, I think we have found some holes and we are just going to put that pressure on him. He is a tall fighter, so we are going to bring the fight to him. It’s going to be like a bad nightmare for him. Like, he is going to keep hitting and nothing is going to be hurting me, and we are just going to keep moving forward on him,” said Josh Torres.

Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego will also be on this card, as the co-main event. Griego hasn’t fought in over 10 months and he will look to improve his 9-0 professional record on Saturday.

“A lot hungrier, and Manuel Anaya as well, has pushed me more than I have ever been pushed, I think–and that’s why I am saying I am in the best shape I have ever been in. I have never been more ready for a fight, and I just feel it, I can’t wait,” said Matthew Griego.

That fight card will be on Saturday night inside of Tingley Coliseum. Doors open at 5 p.m. and fights start at 6 p.m.