ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abraham Perez’ time as a professional boxer has been short, but he already has a title shot. The Albuquerque native will fight for the vacant IBA intercontinental flyweight belt on April 14.

“It will definitely put me in a higher ranking,” said Perez. “That’s for sure, and a lot of these other promoters, they look at the rankings and all that stuff. They want [to] know, and they want to see the ranks and whose in it for the possible matches that can be made out of it.”

Since turning pro after being named an alternate for the 2020 Olympics, “Hammer” has a perfect record at 6-0. His upcoming fight against Borres (17-7-2) will take place at the embassy suites in Albuquerque.