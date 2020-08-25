Local boxer Josh Torres wants to win for himself, others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an opportunity he hopes to capitalize on for himself and other fighters in the state of New Mexico. Josh Torres knows that if he is able to defeat undefeated Canadian champion Cody Crowley September 6 it will be more than a win.

“It’s opening the door for a lot of big things, not just for myself, but hopefully for all New Mexico fighters because this is on a PBC card,” said Torres. “We are going to win, be victorious and as long as I do so I’m already guaranteed another fight.”

The 33-year-old Torres has waited a long time for another opportunity to fight on national television. His welterweight bout against Crowley at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles will be broadcast on FS1. Torres, who has recently trained for two camps that did not produce a fight due to COVID-19, is ready for the challenge.

He knows he has to be very convincing. The last time Torres fought on national television, he made the most of his opportunity. Many believed he beat then WBO light welterweight champ Mike Alvarado in Dallas, Texas back in 2016. The decision did not go his way, but Torres learned a lot from the fight that will help him as he gets ready for Crowley.

“It’s made me who I am today and it’s given us that hunger. So, we know we’re going to go over there and we know that we have to win and win big,” said Torres. “We can’t leave it in the judge’s hands. We’re going for the kill. We’re going for the knockout.”

Torres is 22-6-2. Crowley is 18-0.