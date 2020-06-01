Local boxer Jason Sanchez will fight Christopher Diaz on June 23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local professional boxer, Jason Sanchez is set to fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 23. Sanchez will fight Christopher Diaz on a Top Rank promoted boxing card at the MGM Grand.

“I’ve stayed in quarantine training very hard at home, waiting for every opportunity to get a fight, and it’s finally here. So, I am really really excited. Me and my training camp are working really really hard to get the win,” said Sanchez. He is coming off of a victory in October and will look to improve his 15-1 professional record on this fight card, which will be shown on ESPN.

