Local boxer Jason Sanchez will fight Christopher Diaz on June 23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local professional boxer, Jason Sanchez is set to fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 23. Sanchez will fight Christopher Diaz on a Top Rank promoted boxing card at the MGM Grand.
“I’ve stayed in quarantine training very hard at home, waiting for every opportunity to get a fight, and it’s finally here. So, I am really really excited. Me and my training camp are working really really hard to get the win,” said Sanchez. He is coming off of a victory in October and will look to improve his 15-1 professional record on this fight card, which will be shown on ESPN.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites