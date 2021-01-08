Local boxer, Abraham Perez turns pro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Local boxer Abraham Perez is now turning pro. The decorated amateur had a strong run and was even named an alternate for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but he is leaving that behind to start his professional career.

Perez beat USA Boxing’s current 114 LBS Olympian, Anthony Herrera, twice during the Olympic Trials, and yet USA Boxing chose to go with Herrera instead of Perez. Abraham says that this played a big role in his decision to turn pro.

“The fact that they still have him and they still want him is like, okay well now I got to do something. It’s like, I don’t see my foot in the door yet, you know. So, I talked to the director over there at USA Boxing and I told him that’s it. I resigned my alternate spot, my Olympic alternate spot, so,” said Perez.

Perez feels that he has gained a lot of experience from his time with USA Boxing though, as he recently fought in multiple events overseas and even racked up two medals. Perez feels with that experience and the support from his family and brother Aaron, who is a professional boxer himself, he will have a smooth transition to the professional ranks.

“I am feeling strong and ready for the pros. I can take on any challenge that they put towards me. As confidence goes, you know as far as me being a silver medalist overseas, I beat who they called the number one person in the Olympic trials twice. I got more international experience fighting with these guys you know, but yeah, I am excited you guys just stay tuned it’s going to be great,” said Perez.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Perez, as he hopes to make his professional debut in the coming months.

