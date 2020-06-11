Local bodybuilder Jojo Ntiforo staying in shape during the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness professional bodybuilder Jojo Ntiforo says that the coronavirus pandemic has definitely had an effect on bodybuilding but also has affected him personally.

“Honestly the biggest hit was with business being closed down, not having a gym to train at, having to figure out how to keep the workouts going. Even things as simple as going to the grocery store and buying food. You know, typically I eat a high protein diet and there were a lot of certain things that were either not available or only available in moderation,” said Ntiforo.

Diet is huge for Jojo as he takes in around 4,500 calories per day to keep his size and muscle. The sport is starting to open up now though, as states are starting to open up gyms and bodybuilding shows are now being set. Jojo says that shows are now just getting slid back a bit and he feels that he will be in good shape when he decides to compete.

“Get back into the gym and really push my training and just kind of look at the contest calendar and just kind of decide on what I want to hit. Maybe pick a show or a couple back to back, but we are looking around October or November,” said Ntiforo.