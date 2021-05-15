Local basketball player gets drafted to play professionally overseas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tommy Huynh was a solid point guard for the Highland Hornets in high school. He graduated in 2020 and went on to play college ball at Western New Mexico University, but the now 18-year-old is taking his talents overseas after being drafted this year to play in the Vietnam Basketball Association.

“It kind of seemed like too good to be true for me at least, because man, I don’t come from the best neighborhood and stuff like that. I worked really hard to get to this point. It’s just so surreal because I never knew something like this was going to happen,” said Huynh.

Huynh heard his name called in the second round of the “VBA” 2021 Draft. He was picked up by the Nha Trang Dolphins as a heritage pick. Both of his parents are from Vietnam and the league allows a limited number of what they call heritage picks.

“I was predicted to go first pick in the first round, but I ended up going last pick in the second round. Even though this isn’t like, the biggest stage, it’s still the biggest league here in Vietnam,” said Huynh.

Huynh is excited about the opportunity, but he will not accept money to play in the professional league. Huynh just entered the transfer portal, after his freshman redshirt year at Western New Mexico and he hopes that playing overseas will better his stock for college coaches. “I mean, this is good for me too with getting recruited, because I was the youngest dude in the draft, and I was the youngest to get drafted. I mean, I am 18, so for me to get to do this at such a young age just makes my resume look even better,” said Huynh.

Huynh says that if the deal is right, he wouldn’t mind playing overseas for a longer period, but he does still have hopes of finishing college and playing at a university in America. Huynh is already enjoying his time in Vietnam and is already receiving a lot of hype. “So basically, I don’t know how it happened, but my name has already grown out here. There have been articles about me, talking about he might be one of the best players in this league, just because I played at Division 2 and I am coming from the U.S. There should be a reason I got drafted at such a young age,” said Huynh.

The VBA regular season is set to start on June 4.