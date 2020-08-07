Local baseball player, Jacob Kmatz makes Area Code Baseball Games roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School stand-out pitcher, Jacob Kmatz will be the sole representative from New Mexico at this year’s Area Code Games. It is a prestigious showcase that has the nation’s top prospects in baseball.

The games will run Thursday-Sunday in Georgia. Kmatz will represent the southwest region on the Cincinnati Reds team, and while he is the only New Mexico representative, Kmatz is also the first player ever from Sandia High School to play in this prestigious tournament.

“I mean, this is awesome. I get to go out and compete at the beautiful Lake Point Complex against the best and with the best. Not many kids get the chance to do this, much less from New Mexico. So hopefully, I can show them what the great state of New Mexico has to offer,” said Kmatz. He and the Reds will play on Friday at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.